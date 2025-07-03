Latest NewsLifestylePH NewsTFT News

Alex Eala reflects on ‘dream’ Wimbledon debut: ‘History for my country’

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala marked a significant milestone in her career this week as she made her Wimbledon main draw debut on the prestigious Centre Court, where she faced defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in the tournament’s opening round.

Although Eala fell short against the Czech Grand Slam champion, she described the experience as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream and a proud moment not only for herself but also for her country.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better debut. That match was special in more ways than one — to be able to fulfill a childhood dream and be part of something bigger than myself, history for my country,” Eala shared in an Instagram post.

She also congratulated Krejcikova and expressed her gratitude, saying it was an honor to share the court with her.

Eala’s Wimbledon appearance comes on the heels of her impressive performance at the Eastbourne Open, where she reached the final and finished as runner-up to Australia’s Maya Joint.

The result propelled her to a career-high Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking of No. 56.

