UAE, South Korea leaders strengthen strategic ties in first official call

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and newly inaugurated South Korean President Lee Jae-myung held a phone conversation on Tuesday to reaffirm their shared commitment to deepening cooperation under their special strategic partnership.

The leaders discussed avenues to expand cooperation across a range of priority sectors, including energy, investment, education, defense, technology, the economy, and sustainability.

President Sheikh Mohamed extended his congratulations to President Lee on assuming office and expressed confidence in his leadership. He also reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to work closely with the new administration to advance shared goals and explore new opportunities for mutual development.

President Lee thanked the UAE leader for his well wishes and emphasized his administration’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and broadening areas of collaboration between the two nations.

Both leaders emphasized their ambition to build on the momentum of UAE-Korea relations, noting the strategic value of their partnership in navigating global challenges and promoting mutual prosperity.