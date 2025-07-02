Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia requires restaurants to display salt, caffeine, calorie info

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

Restaurants across Saudi Arabia are now required to display clear nutritional labels on their menus under new regulations issued by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).

Effective July 1, 2025, the rules apply to both printed menus and digital platforms, including food delivery apps.

The updated regulations mandate the use of a salt shaker icon to indicate high-salt meals and a label to disclose caffeine content in beverages.

Saudi Arabia is now one of the first countries worldwide, and the first in the Arab region, to introduce strict regulations focused on reducing salt intake through better food transparency.

Restaurants must also include a walking icon showing the estimated physical activity needed to burn off the calories in each dish.

“This vital regulation mandates the transparent disclosure of calorie information on menus, empowering consumers to make informed and healthier dietary choices,” the SFDA said.

The move is part of efforts to address rising health concerns linked to poor diet, including high blood pressure and obesity.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 07 02T100142.769

Anne Curtis returns to television: “I was nervous”

2 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 07 02T094705.083

25,000 job opportunities eyed for OFWs as PH, Lithuania boost labor ties

2 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 07 02T093248.240

DMW, Legal Education Board partner to provide legal aid to OFWs

2 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 07 02T091818.125

UAE, South Korea leaders strengthen strategic ties in first official call

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button