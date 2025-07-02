Saudi Arabia requires restaurants to display salt, caffeine, calorie info

Restaurants across Saudi Arabia are now required to display clear nutritional labels on their menus under new regulations issued by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).

Effective July 1, 2025, the rules apply to both printed menus and digital platforms, including food delivery apps.

The updated regulations mandate the use of a salt shaker icon to indicate high-salt meals and a label to disclose caffeine content in beverages.

Saudi Arabia is now one of the first countries worldwide, and the first in the Arab region, to introduce strict regulations focused on reducing salt intake through better food transparency.

Restaurants must also include a walking icon showing the estimated physical activity needed to burn off the calories in each dish.

“This vital regulation mandates the transparent disclosure of calorie information on menus, empowering consumers to make informed and healthier dietary choices,” the SFDA said.

The move is part of efforts to address rising health concerns linked to poor diet, including high blood pressure and obesity.