Palace welcomes ₱50 Metro Manila wage hike, weighs calls for legislated increase

Malacañang on Tuesday welcomed the ₱50 daily minimum wage hike for Metro Manila workers, calling it a timely relief amid inflation and the administration’s broader push to ease economic hardship.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the wage order was based on a careful evaluation by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB), estimating the increase could add around ₱1,300 to a worker’s monthly pay.

“At kung nagbigay po ngayon ang RTWPB ng ₱50 na wage hike, iyan po ang na-evaluate na maaaring ibigay sa ating mga manggagawa para maibsan po ang kahit kaunting hirap,” Castro said.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma confirmed that Wage Order No. 26, effective July 18, raises the daily minimum wage in the non-agriculture sector to ₱695, and to ₱658 for agriculture, retail, and manufacturing with less than 10 workers. It is the largest wage adjustment in Metro Manila approved by the board so far.

The increase translates to an additional ₱1,100 to ₱1,300 per month, depending on workdays, raising monthly earnings to ₱15,247 to ₱18,216, inclusive of benefits.

While welcoming the move, the Palace said a legislated wage hike remains under study, citing the potential risk of job losses in small businesses.

“Pag-aaralan ito kung kakayanin ba talaga… kung magdudulot ito ng layoff… mas maraming mahihirapang manggagawa,” Castro said.

Castro emphasized that the government is prioritizing job generation, noting that $27 billion in investments have so far created 350,000 new jobs nationwide.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said barangay micro business enterprises remain exempt, while other small firms may apply for exemptions based on specific conditions.

Metro Manila is the first region to implement a wage order this year. Consultations in other regions are expected in the coming months.