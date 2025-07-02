Palace to Roque: Don’t blame Marcos for your legal woes

Malacañang pushed back against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s recent statements suggesting that the administration is behind his troubles linked to illegal offshore gaming.

In a briefing, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said Roque appears to be blaming the administration in his human trafficking issue.

“Ano po ba ang kaniyang pruweba? Kuwentong walang kuwenta; kuwentong barbero,” she continued.

Castro laid out a detailed rebuttal, citing that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was not involved in any of Roque’s business dealings, including those with Whirlwind and Lucky South 99, or the opening of a joint account with one AR dela Cerna.

She said Roque voluntarily shared to Congress a number of documents, including his statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth, Bureau of Internal Revenue records, and private contracts.

In an interview on NewsWatch Plus, Roque dismissed the charges, denied involvement in human trafficking and hinted that his outspokenness may have caused him enemies.

“Malinis na malinis po ang konsensya ko. Wala akong kahit sinong re-recruit. Wala akong kahit anong krimen na ginawa,” Roque said.