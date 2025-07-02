Palace stands firm amid China’s sanctions on Tolentino

The Philippine government reaffirmed that Filipinos who stand up for the country’s maritime entitlements will not be silenced, even in the face of foreign pressure.

Malacañang issued the statement after China announced a travel ban against former senator Francis Tolentino due to his alleged “egregious conduct” on matters related to the disputed South China Sea.

”Kung ano man po ang naging dahilan ng China sa pag-ban kay Senator Tolentino, kanila po itong desisyon. Pero ang bawat Pilipino ang tunay na Pilipino at ang mga Pilipino na pro-Philippines, hindi nila ito mapapatahimik at hindi nila ito mapagbabawalan na ipagtanggol kung anuman ang karapatan natin sa ating bansa at sa ating maritime rights,” said Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro.

Castro also said there has been no mention from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. about summoning Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian in response to the travel ban.

China’s foreign ministry accused Tolentino of “egregious conduct” on China-related issues, saying he would no longer be allowed entry into mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macao. The announcement came just as his term in the Senate concluded.

Tolentino earlier revealed in a Senate hearing that China had allegedly been funding troll farms in the Philippines through its embassy in Manila. He said the operation aimed to manipulate public opinion, attack national policies, and undermine Philippine sovereignty.

He was also a key proponent of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, measures designed to bolster the country’s legal and navigational control over its waters.