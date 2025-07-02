Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Only in Fujairah: This road literally plays Beethoven’s 9th Symphony when you drive on it

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin36 mins ago

Photo courtesy: fujairahfineartsacademy/IG

A stretch of road in Fujairah is now turning heads—and tuning ears—as it plays Beethoven’s iconic Ninth Symphony when cars drive over it.

The newly launched “Musical Street” project was developed by the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts, marking a first not just in the UAE but in the entire Arab world. Located along Sheikh Khalifa Street, at the entrance to Fujairah City, this 750-meter road offers a one-of-a-kind musical experience to drivers and passengers.

As vehicles glide over specially engineered grooves embedded in the asphalt at the recommended speed, musical vibrations produce the distinct notes of “Ode to Joy,” the famous finale from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, transforming a simple drive into a classical concert.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dxb_4uh (@dxb_4uh)

The initiative forms part of the Academy’s larger mission to promote the arts in public spaces and integrate creative expression into daily life. It also reflects Fujairah’s vision of positioning itself as a hub of cultural and artistic innovation.

Saada Ali Obaid Al-Hafiti, Director General of the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts, said the project is an extension of the emirate’s vision to embed art into the rhythm of everyday life.

“Music Street project is an extension of Fujairah’s vision of making arts a part of everyday life, offering a unique experience that touches people’s senses in unusual places, and we believe that music is a universal language capable of creating extraordinary moments even while driving a car,” he said in Arabic.

He added that the project reinforces the Academy’s message of spreading beauty, creativity, and artistic appreciation throughout the emirate.

So next time you find yourself driving into Fujairah City, keep your windows down—you might just catch a classical concert on wheels.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin36 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 5.09.42 PM

Palace welcomes ₱50 Metro Manila wage hike, weighs calls for legislated increase

25 seconds ago
201903ij hague icc8

ICC confirms second major cyberattack, calls for global support

7 mins ago
514368812 1151527677158186 7856050514884623583 n

BTS reunites in livestream, eyes album and tour comeback in Spring 2026

18 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 02T104840.204

Saudi Arabia requires restaurants to display salt, caffeine, calorie info

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button