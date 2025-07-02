Only in Fujairah: This road literally plays Beethoven’s 9th Symphony when you drive on it

A stretch of road in Fujairah is now turning heads—and tuning ears—as it plays Beethoven’s iconic Ninth Symphony when cars drive over it.

The newly launched “Musical Street” project was developed by the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts, marking a first not just in the UAE but in the entire Arab world. Located along Sheikh Khalifa Street, at the entrance to Fujairah City, this 750-meter road offers a one-of-a-kind musical experience to drivers and passengers.

As vehicles glide over specially engineered grooves embedded in the asphalt at the recommended speed, musical vibrations produce the distinct notes of “Ode to Joy,” the famous finale from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, transforming a simple drive into a classical concert.

The initiative forms part of the Academy’s larger mission to promote the arts in public spaces and integrate creative expression into daily life. It also reflects Fujairah’s vision of positioning itself as a hub of cultural and artistic innovation.

Saada Ali Obaid Al-Hafiti, Director General of the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts, said the project is an extension of the emirate’s vision to embed art into the rhythm of everyday life.

“Music Street project is an extension of Fujairah’s vision of making arts a part of everyday life, offering a unique experience that touches people’s senses in unusual places, and we believe that music is a universal language capable of creating extraordinary moments even while driving a car,” he said in Arabic.

He added that the project reinforces the Academy’s message of spreading beauty, creativity, and artistic appreciation throughout the emirate.

So next time you find yourself driving into Fujairah City, keep your windows down—you might just catch a classical concert on wheels.