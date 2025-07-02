Majority of Filipinos Favor Rejoining ICC — OCTA Research

A majority of Filipinos support the Philippines’ return to the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to the latest nationwide survey conducted by OCTA Research.

The survey which is conducted from April 20 to 24, found that 57 percent of Filipinos support rejoining the ICC. In contrast, 37 percent expressed opposition, while 6 percent were undecided.

Public awareness of the ICC is also high, with 85 percent of respondents saying they had seen, read, or heard about the institution. Only 13 percent reported being unaware of the ICC, while 1 percent were undecided.

“Overall, the findings suggest a generally favorable national outlook toward rejoining the ICC. However, public opinion varies across regions and demographics, with significantly lower support in Mindanao and among certain age and socioeconomic groups,” said OCTA research.

Despite the overall national support, the survey showed a marked regional divide. In Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, and the Visayas, support exceeded 60 percent. However, Mindanao was a clear outlier, with only 30 percent in favor and a significant 66 percent expressing opposition.

OCTA’s data also showed that support was strongest among younger Filipinos, particularly those aged 25 to 34, with 62 percent. The support was lowest among those aged 45 to 54, at 50 percent.

The survey results come amid renewed discussions on the Philippines’ potential return to the ICC, following its withdrawal in 2019 under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration. Duterte is currently detained in The Hague and facing charges of crimes against humanity.