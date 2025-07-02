Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LPA near Cagayan may develop into Tropical Depression “Bising”- PAGASA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 mins ago

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced Wednesday that a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a high chance of intensifying into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

If it develops into a storm, it will be locally named “Bising”, the second tropical cyclone to affect the Philippines this year, said PAGASA weather specialist John Manalo.

As of 3:00 p.m., the LPA was located approximately 155 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. Due to its close proximity to land, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 may be raised over parts of Eastern Northern and Central Luzon once it develops further.

PAGASA cautioned residents in these areas to stay alert for weather advisories and potential heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a separate tropical depression is being monitored outside PAR, located 2,615 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving northwestward at 15 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness up to 70 kph.

Earlier, PAGASA forecasted that 2 to 3 tropical cyclones may form inside PAR in July, some of which could potentially make landfall in the Visayas or Central Luzon, or pass close to Batanes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

508311586 24369131269345825 7188092601213743061 n

Diana Mackey and Kiefer Ravena share heartbreaking loss of first pregnancy

2 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 01T122002.967

Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu keep the spark alive after PBB

30 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template

Archie comics unveils Filipino-inspired cover featuring halo-halo

1 hour ago
511148668 1027088032924995 9168777798550035641 n

21 OFWs from Israel to arrive in PH on July 3 amid Middle East repatriation efforts

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button