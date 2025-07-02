LPA near Cagayan may develop into Tropical Depression “Bising”- PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced Wednesday that a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a high chance of intensifying into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

If it develops into a storm, it will be locally named “Bising”, the second tropical cyclone to affect the Philippines this year, said PAGASA weather specialist John Manalo.

As of 3:00 p.m., the LPA was located approximately 155 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. Due to its close proximity to land, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 may be raised over parts of Eastern Northern and Central Luzon once it develops further.

PAGASA cautioned residents in these areas to stay alert for weather advisories and potential heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a separate tropical depression is being monitored outside PAR, located 2,615 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving northwestward at 15 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness up to 70 kph.

Earlier, PAGASA forecasted that 2 to 3 tropical cyclones may form inside PAR in July, some of which could potentially make landfall in the Visayas or Central Luzon, or pass close to Batanes.