Duterte tells girlfriends to find new lovers “with plenty of credit cards”

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has reportedly told his “girlfriends” to move on and find new partners.

In an interview held in The Hague and shared online by former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte said his father gave this message to his past partners—13 of them, according to his own count.

“Sa lahat ng kanyang girlfriend, ‘yung sa mga kilala kong 13 girlfriends sa Davao, maghanap na lang kayo ng iba, ‘yung maraming credit card. ‘Yun ‘yung sinabi niya,” Rep. Duterte said.

The message came as the former president remains detained by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where he faces an investigation over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s war on drugs.

The elder Duterte’s first marriage was to Elizabeth Zimmerman, mother of Vice President Sara Duterte, but it was annulled in 2000.

Honeylet Avanceña, the mother of Duterte’s youngest daughter Veronica, has long been known as his common-law wife.