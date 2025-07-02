Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BTS reunites in livestream, eyes album and tour comeback in Spring 2026

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

All seven members of BTS reunited online for the first time since enlisting for mandatory military service, delighting fans worldwide with a surprise livestream on Weverse Tuesday night (PH time).

The livestream marks their first full-group public appearance since 2022, when the global K-pop sensation announced a hiatus to focus on solo projects and fulfill South Korea’s military service requirement.

During the reunion, the members shared updates and teased a long-awaited comeback. They revealed plans for a new album and world tour, both targeted for release in Spring 2026—just months after their full military discharge.

The emotional gathering follows their June 13 reunion at J-Hope’s “Hope on the Street Final” concert in Seoul, which also coincided with BTS’ 12th anniversary. All seven members were present, sparking hopes of an imminent return.

Earlier this year, BTS also unveiled a string of new projects under the “BTS 7 Moments” series, including a video, photobook, and a board game called Run BTS Poly Highlight Package—designed to celebrate their legacy while they serve.

Suga, the final member to be discharged, completed his service recently, making way for the group’s full return in 2025.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 5.09.42 PM

Palace welcomes ₱50 Metro Manila wage hike, weighs calls for legislated increase

57 seconds ago
201903ij hague icc8

ICC confirms second major cyberattack, calls for global support

8 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 02T123737.497

Only in Fujairah: This road literally plays Beethoven’s 9th Symphony when you drive on it

37 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 02T104840.204

Saudi Arabia requires restaurants to display salt, caffeine, calorie info

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button