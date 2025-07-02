BTS reunites in livestream, eyes album and tour comeback in Spring 2026

All seven members of BTS reunited online for the first time since enlisting for mandatory military service, delighting fans worldwide with a surprise livestream on Weverse Tuesday night (PH time).

The livestream marks their first full-group public appearance since 2022, when the global K-pop sensation announced a hiatus to focus on solo projects and fulfill South Korea’s military service requirement.

During the reunion, the members shared updates and teased a long-awaited comeback. They revealed plans for a new album and world tour, both targeted for release in Spring 2026—just months after their full military discharge.

The emotional gathering follows their June 13 reunion at J-Hope’s “Hope on the Street Final” concert in Seoul, which also coincided with BTS’ 12th anniversary. All seven members were present, sparking hopes of an imminent return.

Earlier this year, BTS also unveiled a string of new projects under the “BTS 7 Moments” series, including a video, photobook, and a board game called Run BTS Poly Highlight Package—designed to celebrate their legacy while they serve.

Suga, the final member to be discharged, completed his service recently, making way for the group’s full return in 2025.