Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

21 OFWs from Israel to arrive in PH on July 3 amid Middle East repatriation efforts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

Twenty-one overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel are expected to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Thursday, July 3, 2025, under the government’s repatriation program prompted by rising tensions in the Middle East.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan confirmed the arrival and reiterated the government’s ongoing commitment to support OFWs affected by regional unrest.

“Tomorrow, 21 OFWs will arrive from Israel, followed by 15 on Saturday, and we’re expecting another 28 more soon,” Caunan said during the Bagong Pilipinas public briefing.

Despite over 373 OFWs having reached out to OWWA with repatriation concerns, only 26 individuals have finalized their return to the Philippines so far.

“We’ve been persistently following up with them,” Caunan added, noting that only 26 have confirmed repatriation despite OWWA’s efforts.

She assured the public that even though Israel has lowered its alert level to 2 and implemented a ceasefire, the government is still closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, especially in countries with large Filipino populations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and Kuwait.

Caunan also cited the arrival of eight OFWs from Iran, with more expected to return soon.
Returning OFWs receive support that includes medical aid, financial assistance, temporary lodging, and psychosocial services. Among the recent returnees were a pregnant OFW and another battling cancer. Secretary Ted Herbosa of the
Department of Health committed full medical coverage for these cases.

“We’re taking care of them. The pregnant OFW will be assisted by the DOH for her childbirth expenses, and the cancer patient will receive free treatment,” Caunan noted.

Many repatriated OFWs are now exploring new opportunities, with interest in entrepreneurship, local and overseas employment, and online jobs.

“We’re focused on job matching and skills training. There are 8 million online jobs available, with free training programs to help OFWs qualify,” Caunan said.

The OWWA is working closely with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to facilitate digital training and livelihood assistance for returnees.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template

Archie comics unveils Filipino-inspired cover featuring halo-halo

2 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 8.01.33 PM

Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto linked to missing sabungero Case, says accused

16 mins ago
201903ij hague icc8

Majority of Filipinos Favor Rejoining ICC — OCTA Research

37 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 6.14.56 PM

Palace stands firm amid China’s sanctions on Tolentino

52 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button