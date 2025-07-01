Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tolentino calls China sanctions a ‘Badge of Honor’ amid WPS advocacy

Francis Tolentino/FB

Former senator Francis Tolentino shrugged off sanctions imposed by China, calling them a “badge of honor” and a reflection of his firm stance in defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, July 1, announced the former lawmaker would be barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao due to his “egregious conduct on China-related issues.”

“China decides to impose sanctions on former Philippines senator Francis Tolentino… and prohibit him from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao,” the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came just days after Tolentino concluded his term in the 19th Congress, where he served as chairperson of the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

“I acknowledge the sanctions imposed on me by China for defending the rights, dignity, and sovereignty of the Filipino people in the West Philippine Sea,” Tolentino said in a statement. “I have fought — and will continue to fight — for what rightfully belongs to our nation.”

The former senator reaffirmed his support for Filipino fisherfolk and maritime forces. “I stand firmly with the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard, and our brave fishermen who depend on these waters for their livelihood,” he said.

He added that no foreign government can silence his voice or deter him from asserting the country’s territorial rights: “I am, and will always be, proud to be a Filipino.”

Before leaving office, Tolentino revealed in a Senate hearing that China had allegedly been funding troll farms in the Philippines through its embassy in Manila — a claim that stirred further controversy. He said the operation aimed to manipulate public opinion, attack national policies, and undermine Philippine sovereignty.

Tolentino was also a key proponent of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, measures designed to bolster the country’s legal and navigational control over its waters.

