PH downgrades alert level in Israel to Level 2

The Philippine government has downgraded the alert level status in Israel from Level 3 or voluntary repatriation to Level 2 or restriction phase, following a recommendation from the Philippine Embassy in Israel issued on June 24.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 1, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) cited “positive developments in the security situation” as the reason behind the move.

Under Alert Level 2, essential travel to Israel is now allowed, including official government visits and business delegations. Additionally, Filipino workers currently in the Philippines on vacation may return to Israel provided they hold valid Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) and re-entry visas.

However, the DFA emphasized that non-essential travel remains prohibited, particularly for pilgrims, tourists, and newly-hired overseas Filipino workers.

“The Department will closely monitor the situation in the region and will update the Alert Levels as necessary,” the DFA added.

This downgrade marks a significant easing of restrictions, which had been in place amid heightened tensions in the region in previous months.