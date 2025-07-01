Pag-IBIG Fund earns 13th straight unmodified opinion from COA

Pag-IBIG Fund has earned its 13th consecutive Unmodified Opinion from the Commission on Audit (COA), reaffirming its commitment to excellence in financial management, sound governance practices, and consistent compliance with accounting and auditing standards, officials announced on Tuesday, July 1.

The latest audit opinion followed COA’s comprehensive review of Pag-IBIG Fund’s financial statements and operations for the year 2024. The review confirmed that the agency’s transactions were properly conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and that its financial statements were fairly presented, in all material respects, in line with relevant government accounting and reporting standards.

“This is further proof that Pag-IBIG Fund has been, and continues to be, managed with professionalism, prudence, and integrity,” said Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and Chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. “It is a testament to how Pag-IBIG Fund upholds the highest standards in managing our members’ hard-earned savings and in fulfilling its mandate to serve the Filipino worker. This achievement also reflects Pag-IBIG Fund’s strong position, as it plays a key role in the administration’s flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Housing Program. We remain committed to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to build a more secure, resilient, and prosperous future for every Filipino family.”

COA had previously issued unqualified opinions on Pag-IBIG Fund from 2012 to 2017 and unmodified opinions from 2018 to 2024. With this latest result, Pag-IBIG Fund joins a short list of Philippine government agencies and GOCCs that have consistently received unqualified and unmodified opinions for over a decade, a noteworthy distinction that underscores its sustained fiscal discipline and commitment to transparency.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta likewise emphasized the significance of this recognition, highlighting how it reflects the agency’s outstanding performance and service delivery in 2024.

“Pag-IBIG Fund exceeded the one-trillion-peso mark in total assets and posted a historic net income of ₱66.78 billion last year. We also achieved all-time highs in our housing loan releases, cash loan disbursements, and loan collections, enabling more Filipino workers to access affordable home financing and meet their short-term financial needs. Earning COA’s Unmodified Opinion for the 13th consecutive year affirms that we accomplished all these while upholding the highest standards of integrity, in line with President Marcos Jr.’s call for excellence and accountability in public service, said Acosta.”

“This recognition reinforces our members’ trust, knowing that their savings are safe, protected, and responsibly managed. We will continue to serve them with Tapat na Serbisyo, Mula sa Puso, and remain focused on sustaining this track record of integrity in the years ahead, she added.”

The unmodified opinion from COA adds to the list of recognitions earned by Pag-IBIG Fund from governing bodies for its excellence in public service last year. In 2024, Pag-IBIG Fund was also named as one of the top-performing government firms for good governance by the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG). Pag-IBIG Fund also earned a satisfaction rating of 99.52% in its 2024 Client Satisfaction Measurement, in accordance with the standards set by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and the GCG.