Joby Air Taxi completes test flight in Dubai ahead of 2026 launch

A prototype electric air taxi developed by U.S. company Joby Aviation successfully completed a test flight in Dubai on Monday, as the city moves closer to launching commercial flying taxi services by 2026.

The test flight was conducted in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, praised the achievement, calling it a reflection of the UAE’s forward-thinking approach to innovation.

“This pioneering initiative is part of the UAE’s broader vision to lead the world in innovation and the development of advanced technologies,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on the social media platform X.

The five-seat aircraft, which accommodates a pilot and four passengers, is capable of reaching speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour.

It is expected to significantly reduce travel times within the city, for instance, cutting the journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah from 45 minutes to just 12 minutes.

Under a six-year exclusive agreement, Dubai has granted Joby the right to operate air taxi services in the emirate. Four initial vertiport locations have been identified: Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Marina.

