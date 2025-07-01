Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino finance professionals in Dubai to gather for 9th general assembly

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

Filipino accountants and finance professionals across the UAE are set to convene for Day 2 of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai 9th Annual General Assembly.

Focusing on the theme “Transforming Action into Global Impact,” the event promises a day of practical learning focused on leadership, career growth, and social responsibility in the field of finance and accounting.

Exclusively for PICPA Dubai members, Day 2 is scheduled for Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai.

The afternoon program will feature technical sessions on UAE Corporate Tax Updates, applications of Artificial Intelligence in finance, data-driven decision-making, and personal branding for globally competitive finance professionals.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 01 at 13.34.36 2bfbe1fe e1751383068832

A formal oath-taking ceremony will mark the induction of the newly elected 2025–2026 PICPA Dubai leadership council.

Capping the day is a masquerade ball-themed social night, giving members a chance to network, reconnect, and celebrate the evolving role of Filipino professionals in the global finance sector.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 07 01T175857.927

Tolentino calls China sanctions a ‘Badge of Honor’ amid WPS advocacy

1 hour ago
KELA Template 2025 07 01T171311.082

Duterte refuses to sell Davao home despite ‘For Sale’ sign, says Paolo

2 hours ago
baste duterte from his fb

Baste Duterte to serve as acting Davao City mayor

3 hours ago
arnie teves

Arnie Teves cleared for hospital discharge, returns to detention amid ongoing criminal cases

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button