Filipino finance professionals in Dubai to gather for 9th general assembly

Filipino accountants and finance professionals across the UAE are set to convene for Day 2 of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai 9th Annual General Assembly.

Focusing on the theme “Transforming Action into Global Impact,” the event promises a day of practical learning focused on leadership, career growth, and social responsibility in the field of finance and accounting.

Exclusively for PICPA Dubai members, Day 2 is scheduled for Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai.

The afternoon program will feature technical sessions on UAE Corporate Tax Updates, applications of Artificial Intelligence in finance, data-driven decision-making, and personal branding for globally competitive finance professionals.

A formal oath-taking ceremony will mark the induction of the newly elected 2025–2026 PICPA Dubai leadership council.

Capping the day is a masquerade ball-themed social night, giving members a chance to network, reconnect, and celebrate the evolving role of Filipino professionals in the global finance sector.