Duterte refuses to sell Davao home despite ‘For Sale’ sign, says Paolo

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has no plans of selling his private residence in Doña Luisa Village, Davao City, despite the brief appearance of a “For Sale” sign on the property over the weekend.

Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte said his father is firm in keeping the house, which holds deep sentimental value as the first one he purchased with his own money.

“We asked him if he was selling the house — he said absolutely not. That was his first home, and he doesn’t want to let go of it,” Rep. Duterte said in an interview with the Alvin & Tourism Facebook Page.

The lawmaker recently visited the former president at the ICC Detention Center in The Hague, where he is currently detained over charges of alleged crimes against humanity.

In a separate interview with DZRH, Duterte’s partner Honeylet Avanceña admitted it pains her to visit the house, which now feels empty aside from four household staff. She said she has her own larger residence and does not live in the Doña Luisa home, clarifying that it is not a matter of internal dispute.

The “For Sale” tarpaulin has since been removed.

Despite his situation, Rep. Duterte assured the public that his father is in good health and remains upbeat.

“He’s doing okay. In fact, he’s always joking around,” Pulong said, adding that the former president remains grateful for the continued support of the Filipino people.

“Pasalamat gihapon siya sa inyong suporta. Ayaw na daw siya kaayo problemaha, kay kung mao gyud daw na iyang destiny, mao na gyud daw na (He’s still thankful for your support. He says not to worry too much about him—if that’s truly his destiny, then so be it),” Pulong added.