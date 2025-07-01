China sanctions former senator Francis Tolentino over West Philippine Sea stance

China has announced sanctions on former Philippine Senator Francis Tolentino, citing what it described as his “egregious conduct on China-related issues,” the Chinese foreign ministry said Tuesday. The move comes just one day after Tolentino’s term in office officially ended.

The specific details of the sanctions were not disclosed by Beijing, but such measures typically involve travel bans, asset freezes, or restrictions on doing business with Chinese entities. The announcement marks a new flashpoint in the already tense maritime dispute between the two countries over the West Philippine Sea, part of the broader South China Sea conflict.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

In a swift and defiant response, Tolentino issued a statement rejecting China’s sanctions and reaffirming his commitment to defending the Philippines’ maritime rights.

“I acknowledge the sanctions imposed on me by China for defending the rights, dignity, and sovereignty of the Filipino people in the West Philippine Sea,” Tolentino said. “I have fought — and will continue to fight — for what rightfully belongs to our nation. I stand firmly with the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard, and our brave fishermen who depend on these waters for their livelihood.”

He added that the sanctions serve as a “badge of honor” and a testament to his “unwavering commitment” to protect the national interest.

“No foreign power can silence me or weaken my resolve to uphold our sovereignty. I am, and will always be, proud to be a Filipino,” Tolentino concluded.

The sanctions come amid renewed tensions in the disputed waters, where China has continued to assert sweeping territorial claims, often clashing with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations. The Philippine government has repeatedly protested Chinese incursions, and Tolentino had been a vocal figure in supporting maritime patrols and condemning aggressive actions by Chinese vessels.

This latest development adds to growing concern in the region over China’s use of diplomatic and economic pressure to influence domestic politics in neighboring countries. Analysts suggest Beijing’s move may be intended to send a warning to other politicians in the Philippines who are critical of China’s maritime activities.

As of Tuesday evening, there has been no official response from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs or the Office of the President.