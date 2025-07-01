Arnie Teves cleared for hospital discharge, returns to detention amid ongoing criminal cases

Former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. has been cleared for discharge from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and will return to his detention facility, according to his legal counsel.

Teves’ lawyer, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, confirmed on Tuesday that the former lawmaker will be transferred back to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Camp Bagong Diwa. Despite the discharge, Teves continues to experience abdominal pain and will remain under medical observation.

Teves underwent an appendectomy at PGH on June 18. His arraignment for one of his murder charges, originally scheduled shortly after the procedure, has been postponed to July 14.

The embattled politician faces multiple charges, including murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder, in connection with the 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and ten others. He is also facing separate charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives in Manila.

In addition, Teves and several co-accused are charged over the 2019 killings of three individuals in Negros Oriental. The Anti-Terrorism Council has formally designated Teves and his alleged associates as terrorists, citing a pattern of killings and harassment in the province.

Teves has refused to enter a plea in the cases filed against him, prompting Manila courts to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.