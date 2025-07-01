Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Arnie Teves cleared for hospital discharge, returns to detention amid ongoing criminal cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 seconds ago

Former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. has been cleared for discharge from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and will return to his detention facility, according to his legal counsel.

Teves’ lawyer, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, confirmed on Tuesday that the former lawmaker will be transferred back to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Camp Bagong Diwa. Despite the discharge, Teves continues to experience abdominal pain and will remain under medical observation.

Teves underwent an appendectomy at PGH on June 18. His arraignment for one of his murder charges, originally scheduled shortly after the procedure, has been postponed to July 14.

The embattled politician faces multiple charges, including murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder, in connection with the 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and ten others. He is also facing separate charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives in Manila.

In addition, Teves and several co-accused are charged over the 2019 killings of three individuals in Negros Oriental. The Anti-Terrorism Council has formally designated Teves and his alleged associates as terrorists, citing a pattern of killings and harassment in the province.

Teves has refused to enter a plea in the cases filed against him, prompting Manila courts to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 07 01T133153.631

Alex Eala carries Filipino pride to Wimbledon Centre Court

2 hours ago
504002145 1255316049296303 6321073440349533342 n

China sanctions former senator Francis Tolentino over West Philippine Sea stance

3 hours ago
514252226 1143774517775273 5956954969349111579 n

Tess Lazaro takes oath as DFA Secretary

3 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 07 01T122002.967

Dustin Yu on Bond with Bianca De Vera Post-‘PBB’: ‘Wala akong nakikitang rason para hindi ituloy’

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button