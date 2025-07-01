Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

200 organ donors to receive King Abdulaziz Medal in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin29 mins ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has approved the awarding of the King Abdulaziz Medal (Third Class) to 200 Saudi citizens who donated vital organs.

These include donations from both living individuals and those declared brain dead, recognizing their life-saving contributions to others, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The King Abdulaziz Medal is one of Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honors, given to those who show extraordinary service, bravery, or societal contribution.

This move reflects the Kingdom’s values of generosity and care, while also supporting Vision 2030’s goal to build a healthy and socially responsible nation.

Organ donation plays a crucial role in Saudi Arabia, providing hope to patients and aligning with Islamic teachings that promote saving lives as a charitable act.

