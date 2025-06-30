Latest NewsNewsTFT News

SSS president meets Filipino community leaders in Qatar, announces loan rate cuts and new pension coverage

Photo courtesy: Migrant Workers Office - Doha, Qatar/FB

The head of the Philippines’ Social Security System (SSS), President and CEO Robert De Claro, met with Filipino community leaders in Qatar to discuss new developments in the agency’s programs, including reduced loan interest rates and expanded pension loan coverage.

The townhall-style meeting, held at the Migrant Workers Office in Doha, drew around 50 leaders from various Filipino organizations across Qatar. It was organized by the SSS Doha Foreign Office and supported by the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office.

De Claro announced that the interest rate for SSS salary loans has been lowered from 10% to 8% annually. He also confirmed that, starting September 2025, the pension loan program will be extended to include survivor pensioners — a long-awaited move that aims to provide more financial support to qualified beneficiaries.

The SSS chief reiterated the agency’s commitment to enhancing programs for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), emphasizing that SSS is empowered by its charter to expand benefits and address the unique needs of members abroad.

During the meeting, SSS Vice President for Benefits Administration Joy Villacorta presented an overview of the agency’s services, which was followed by an open forum. The session also marked the official introduction of the SSS’s new tagline: “Sa SSS, Sigurado ang Bukas.”

Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo D. Melicor, who was also present, urged Filipino leaders to encourage their communities to contribute regularly to SSS. He emphasized two key points: the importance of starting contributions early to avoid regrets later, and the value of having a robust social security system that offers wide-ranging benefits.

The delegation also included Atty. Jonathan Gary Jimenez and SSS VP for Management Services and Planning Colette Cordial. Labor Attaché Atty. Eduard Ferrer and Welfare Officer Luzviminda Tumaliuan represented the Migrant Workers Office.

