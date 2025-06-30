Former Saudi Ambassador honored by PH for boosting ties, aid for Filipinos

The Philippine government has recognized the former ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the Philippines for his role in strengthening ties between the two nations, including efforts that benefited many Filipinos.

H.E. Ambassador Raymond R. Balatbat awarded the Order of Sikatuna (Rank of Datu, Silver Distinction) to H.E. Mohammad bin Abdullah Qahtani in a ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh.

“This conferment recognizes former Ambassador Qahtani’s outstanding service in deepening PH–KSA ties through high-level dialogues and landmark agreements in maritime safety, education, trade and investment, energy, and sports as well as his pivotal role in supporting peace and development in Mindanao and the Bangsamoro transition,” the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

They also recognized his prompt efforts in organizing Saudi humanitarian aid during natural disasters, as well as his support for the King Salman Center’s program to separate conjoined twins.

The award was given on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a form of diplomatic recognition for individuals who have significantly helped improve the Philippines’ relationship with other countries.