Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOJ chief Remulla to apply for Ombudsman

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he will apply for the Ombudsman, as Samuel Martires is set to retire on July 27.

Remulla said he will submit his application for the post this week.

“I think I will have a lot to offer there,” he said in a chance interview on Monday, June 30.

“I think the JBC (Judicial Bar and Council) is in the best position to appreciate whatever I have to offer as Ombudsman,” he added.

Remulla said he has already signified his intent to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The justice chief said he has names of potential successors for the DOJ secretary but did not divulge them.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 06 30T110837.235

SSS president meets Filipino community leaders in Qatar, announces loan rate cuts and new pension coverage

4 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 30T095059.792

Former Saudi Ambassador honored by PH for boosting ties, aid for Filipinos

5 hours ago
Screenshot 2025 06 29 150750

Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers against stopping at toll gates to avoid charges

24 hours ago
Screenshot 2025 06 29 134011

Al Safa Street development project to reduce travel time to 3 minutes

1 day ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button