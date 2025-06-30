DOJ chief Remulla to apply for Ombudsman

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he will apply for the Ombudsman, as Samuel Martires is set to retire on July 27.

Remulla said he will submit his application for the post this week.

“I think I will have a lot to offer there,” he said in a chance interview on Monday, June 30.

“I think the JBC (Judicial Bar and Council) is in the best position to appreciate whatever I have to offer as Ombudsman,” he added.

Remulla said he has already signified his intent to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The justice chief said he has names of potential successors for the DOJ secretary but did not divulge them.