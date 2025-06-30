Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi’s population reaches 4.1 million in 2024, grows 7.5%

Kristine Erika Agustin

The population of Abu Dhabi surged by 7.5% in 2024, reaching a total of 4,135,985 residents, according to new data released by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi’s population has grown by 51%, climbing from 2.7 million in 2014 to more than 4.1 million today.

“Abu Dhabi’s sustained population growth reflects the government’s success in creating an environment that attracts international talent and investment,” said Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of SCAD.

“Through strategic policy development and infrastructure investment, Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leading destination for professionals seeking growth opportunities in a stable, innovative environment,” he added.

The emirate’s demographic profile highlights a strong workforce foundation, with 54% of residents aged 25 to 44, a key age group in driving economic productivity.

As more professionals relocate to Abu Dhabi, the emirate also recorded a 9.1% expansion in its workforce in 2024. Roles in AI, technology, policy design, and financial services continue to grow, with professional-level jobs rising by 6.4%.

The growing population supports Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become the world’s first AI-native government, under its Digital Strategy 2025–2027, which aims to optimize service delivery using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

SCAD also released a revised population figure for 2023, adjusting it to 3,847,585 under its register-based census methodology, which incorporates advanced data sources to ensure greater accuracy.

