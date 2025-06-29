Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia allows GCC citizens to perform Umrah anytime

For illustrative purposes only

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced that citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now perform Umrah at any time, with simplified procedures in place.

According to the ministry, entry is allowed through any port, so long as pilgrims secure their Umrah permit through the official Nusuk mobile application.

“Performing Umrah for Gulf citizens is available at any time, and entry is permitted through any port, with the permit issued via the Nusuk application,” the Ministry said in an X post.

The ministry emphasized that this move is part of its efforts to provide greater ease for the pilgrims, allowing Gulf residents to perform religious rituals using different types of valid visas.

For those planning to visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharif, the revered prayer area inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, a prior appointment must be booked through the same Nusuk app.

