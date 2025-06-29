Over 800K travelers expected at Sharjah Airport this summer

Sharjah Airport is bracing for a surge of more than 800,000 passengers during the peak summer travel season from July 1 to 15, 2025.

A comprehensive plan has been put in place to handle the increase in numbers and guarantee a smooth journey for travelers, the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) said.

In preparation, the airport has ramped up coordination with strategic partners to enhance operational efficiency and passenger comfort. Additional support staff and round-the-clock teams are deployed to guide travelers, answer questions, and assist with using the airport’s smart systems.

The airport has also updated its logistics and health protocols, alongside tightening security procedures.

To minimize congestion and delays, the SAA strongly urges passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure. Travelers are also encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information and updates.