Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over 800K travelers expected at Sharjah Airport this summer

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin19 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Sharjah Airport website

Sharjah Airport is bracing for a surge of more than 800,000 passengers during the peak summer travel season from July 1 to 15, 2025.

A comprehensive plan has been put in place to handle the increase in numbers and guarantee a smooth journey for travelers, the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) said.

In preparation, the airport has ramped up coordination with strategic partners to enhance operational efficiency and passenger comfort. Additional support staff and round-the-clock teams are deployed to guide travelers, answer questions, and assist with using the airport’s smart systems.

The airport has also updated its logistics and health protocols, alongside tightening security procedures.

To minimize congestion and delays, the SAA strongly urges passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure. Travelers are also encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information and updates.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin19 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Mecca

Saudi Arabia allows GCC citizens to perform Umrah anytime

1 hour ago
HBNB on NASDA DoubleDragon

Hotel101 becomes first Filipino-owned company listed on Nasdaq

12 hours ago
Chinese poses as Filipino BI

Chinese man arrested in Camarines Norte for posing as Filipino

22 hours ago
Fujairah International Airport WAM

Heroin found hidden in dietary supplements at Fujairah airport

22 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button