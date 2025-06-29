Emirates NBD clarifies: Money transfer to Philippines remains free

Emirates NBD has assured customers that money transfers to the Philippines remain free of charge, following recent announcements about a new fee imposed on international remittances.

In a statement sent to the media, the bank clarified that the AED 26.25 charge only applies to select non-core countries, and does not affect key remittance corridors, including the Philippines.

“To clarify: Emirates NBD will not be charging Dh26 for remittances to key corridors such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines. These corridors will remain free of charge for our customers. The Dh26 fee applies only to non-core corridors, in line with Central Bank regulations,” the bank stated.

This comes after customers reportedly received notifications about the update, which included transactions made through DirectRemit, used to send money to the Philippines.

To further assure its customers, the bank reiterated its stance in a recent post: “With DirectRemit, you can transfer money to India, Pakistan, Philippines, UK, Egypt and Sri Lanka using Online or Mobile Banking in 60 seconds for free, 24/7.”