Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers against stopping at toll gates to avoid charges

The Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists against stopping on the roadside near toll gates, unless in emergencies, to avoid traffic hazards and legal penalties.

Authorities observed that some drivers were parking near the Darb toll gate system to wait for toll-free periods, a practice flagged by smart surveillance systems as dangerous and disruptive to traffic flow.

In a recent post on social media, the police shared video clips of several violations, showing vehicles stopping illegally along the shoulder of the road.

According to police, improper parking or blocking traffic may lead to a AED 500 fine, while sudden lane changes could result in a AED 1,000 fine and 4 black points on the driver’s record.

Entering bus-only lanes or using restricted routes is also a violation, carrying a AED 400 fine under Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 on traffic control rules.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate urged the public to comply with all traffic regulations to help ensure road safety and prevent unnecessary risks to other road users.