UAE President sends Hijri New Year greetings, hopes for peace, prosperity

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his greetings to the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

In his message, he expressed his hopes for a year filled with peace and stability.

“Congratulations to the people of the UAE and Muslims everywhere on the occasion of Hijri New Year. I pray that the year ahead brings lasting peace and stability to the region and the world, and advances progress and prosperity for all,” HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said in an X post.

The Hijri New Year, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar. It falls on the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.