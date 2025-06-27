Saudi Arabia maintains smooth air traffic amid surge in flights

Saudi Arabia has maintained the smooth flow of air traffic despite the rising tensions in the region and surge in flights.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom opened its airspace and activated advanced crisis management protocols to handle an average of over 1,330 daily flights, nearly twice the number recorded before the conflict began.

To accommodate the surge, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) opened additional air routes, expanded airspace capacity, and implemented advanced navigational procedures that reduced flight times and prevented delays.

More than 220 international air carriers crossed Saudi skies during this period, with the Kingdom ensuring safety and continuity through pre-planned expansion procedures and strict airspace security.

Flight operations were supported by real-time data analysis, high-tech surveillance systems, and over 1,900 aviation professionals, including more than 700 air traffic controllers.

Saudi Arabia’s extensive air navigation system, featuring 20 control towers, 15 area control sectors, and over 1,200 navigation devices, also played a critical role in maintaining uninterrupted and secure air traffic operations.