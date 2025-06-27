PH gov’t to grant P150K financial aid, full support to OFW returnees from Middle East

Overseas Filipino workers returning from countries affected by the Middle East conflict will receive financial assistance amounting to PHP 150,000 under the Philippine government’s voluntary repatriation program.

The immediate aid includes PHP 75,000 from the DMW AKSYON Fund and another PHP 75,000 from OWWA, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In an interview on Bagong Pilipina Ngayon, DMW Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay assured the public that the government will provide full assistance to returning OFWs.

“Yung first batch of OFW repatriates from Israel, along with Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac ay sinalubong natin ng June 24 at ng whole-government team. Maliban po sa DMW at OWWA, kasama po natin ang DFA, DWSD, DOH, TESDA, at iba pang ahensya para magbigay ng comprehensive and immediate assistance sa kanila,” she said.

Aside from the financial aid, they will also receive free medical check-ups from the Department of Health and counseling and livelihood assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The DMW’s National Reintegration Center for OFWs will help them set up small businesses or find new jobs, with free training vouchers from TESDA and entrepreneurship support from DTI.

As of June 24, 346 individuals in Israel have asked to return home. Twenty-six have already arrived, and fifty more are now being processed. Emergency cash worth USD 200, hygiene kits, and food packs were also provided to OFWs on-site.