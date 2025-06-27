Jebel Ali Metro Station renamed as National Paints

Jebel Ali Metro Station has officially been renamed to National Paints under a new naming agreement.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced it has granted the naming rights to National Paints Factories Co. Ltd. for a period of 10 years.

The company manages 15 paint factories, 5 resin plants, and over 60 integrated production lines in seven countries, namely the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Romania, and India.

Its total global production exceeds 1 million metric tons annually, with its Sharjah facility alone producing over 500,000 metric tons per year across a 130,000 sqm plant, making it the largest paint manufacturing plant in the region.

The agreement was signed between National Paints and Hypermedia, with Mada Media acting as the authorised concessionaire appointed by the RTA.

RTA Rail Agency CEO Abdul Mohsen Kalbat said that adding National Paints to the Metro Naming Rights Initiative highlights the growing success of the program and the rising interest from private sector companies.

“This cooperation reflects the government’s approach to consolidating cooperation with the private sector based on the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the provision of business opportunities for this sector, which is considered a strategic partner of the government sector,” he said.

Starting July 2025, RTA will begin updating directional signage, digital platforms, and onboard announcements, with full rollout expected by end of October 2025.

Once completed, commuters will start hearing and seeing the new name, National Paints Metro Station, across all official RTA channels and station signage.