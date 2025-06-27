Customs intercepts smuggled onions worth P2M hidden in noodle boxes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), through the Port of Cagayan de Oro, intercepted an estimated 25,500 kilograms of red onions concealed in boxes of egg noodles from China, worth around P2 million.

The shipment arrived on May 26 at the Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental. It was declared to contain egg noodles, frozen croissant dough, frozen dough buns, pizza dough, and spring rolls.

On June 11, the BOC conducted a spot-check inspection following a tip from the Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Plant Industry regarding suspected misdeclared agricultural products.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the smuggled products, per Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, and other applicable regulations, according to BOC.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., who led the inspection of the seized shipment, confirmed that similar containers from the same company were intercepted earlier in Manila.

“There were similar containers from the same company that were intercepted in Manila, so we traced them and alerted all ports to monitor any containers from this company coming from China. Thanks to the BOC, we were able to intercept this shipment. This is a warning to agricultural smugglers, we will not stop going after you. We will file the appropriate cases,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture said the seized onions will undergo laboratory testing to determine whether they are safe for donation or require disposal. Legal proceedings will follow as part of the enforcement process.

“We owe it to our farmers, consumers, and the nation to ensure that no smuggled agricultural product makes it to our markets. Our continued partnership with the DA is key to fulfilling this duty,” said BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio.