Saudi Supreme Court confirms start of Islamic New Year

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that Thursday, June 26, 2025, will be the first day of Muharram 1447 AH, officially marking the start of the Hijri New Year.

This declaration follows the official sighting of the new moon, which determines the start of each month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Muharram is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam and is often observed with prayers, fasting, and reflection.

In its statement, the Supreme Court also extended prayers for continued guidance and unity among Muslims, and for the success of the Kingdom’s leaders.

In the UAE, June 27 has been officially declared a paid holiday for both the public and private sectors.