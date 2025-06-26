Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi Supreme Court confirms start of Islamic New Year

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

For illustrative purposes only

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that Thursday, June 26, 2025, will be the first day of Muharram 1447 AH, officially marking the start of the Hijri New Year.

This declaration follows the official sighting of the new moon, which determines the start of each month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Muharram is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam and is often observed with prayers, fasting, and reflection.

In its statement, the Supreme Court also extended prayers for continued guidance and unity among Muslims, and for the success of the Kingdom’s leaders.

In the UAE, June 27 has been officially declared a paid holiday for both the public and private sectors.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Community Investigative Support KSA

Community Investigative Support KSA joins partnership ceremony at first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia

17 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 06 24 at 14.03.19 c58061c7

“Next-Level Pinoy” panel at TFT Watchlist Forum tackles career growth abroad, urges OFWs to upskill

17 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 06 24 at 14.03.18 175f5b13

Future-proofing OFW careers through AI tackled at TFT Watchlist Forum

19 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 06 24 at 14.03.15 b87b80f2

“Sumakses o Sawi?” Financial talk urges OFWs to get serious about money at 40

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button