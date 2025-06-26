Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s “Al Freej Fridge” to distribute 2 million cold drinks to outdoor workers this summer

Photo courtesy: WAM

Dubai’s “Al Freej Fridge” campaign is set to distribute 2 million bottles of cold water, juices, and frozen treats to outdoor workers this summer.

The initiative aims to help protect workers from the extreme heat by providing them with easy access to cold refreshments.

Running until August 23, the campaign focuses on workers such as cleaners, construction staff, delivery drivers, and landscapers who spend long hours outdoors under the sun. These workers play an important role in keeping the city functioning.

Refrigerated trucks travel across Dubai to deliver cold drinks directly to workers at their outdoor job sites. In addition, fixed refrigerators stocked with water, juices, and frozen treats have been installed in workers’ accommodations to increase accessibility.

The campaign is organized by Ferjan Dubai with support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). Key partners include the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), which supplies bottled water, and the UAE Food Bank, which provides warehouse facilities, refrigerated trucks, and volunteer support.

Volunteers from various parts of the community assist in distributing the refreshments, often using their own vehicles. The first edition of the campaign in 2024 successfully delivered 1 million bottles of cold drinks, with support from both government and private sectors.

The “Al Freej Fridge” campaign highlights collaborative efforts to provide practical support for workers during Dubai’s hot summer months, ensuring their health and wellbeing are protected.

