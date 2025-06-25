Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire announced by Trump

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the ceasefire announcement made by US President Donald Trump aimed at halting the rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom expressed its appreciation for the efforts made to de-escalate the situation.

The ministry said the Kingdom is hopeful that all involved parties will remain committed to calming the situation and avoiding the use or threat of force.

“The Kingdom looks forward to all parties committing to deescalation in the coming period, refraining from the use or threat to use force, and hopes that this agreement will contribute to restoring security and stability in the region and averting the dangers of continued escalation,” the statement read.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for resolving regional disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

“The Kingdom reaffirms its firm position in support of dialogue and diplomatic means as the preferred path to resolving regional disputes and conflicts, based on the principles of respecting state sovereignty and promoting security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world,” it said.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses Saudi Arabia’s welcoming of the announcement made by President Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, regarding the agreement reached to establish a ceasefire between both parties involved in the regional escalation.… pic.twitter.com/nWSTERFKIQ — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 24, 2025

The ceasefire, brokered with the help of Qatar, followed a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.