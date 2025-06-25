Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire announced by Trump

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the ceasefire announcement made by US President Donald Trump aimed at halting the rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom expressed its appreciation for the efforts made to de-escalate the situation.

The ministry said the Kingdom is hopeful that all involved parties will remain committed to calming the situation and avoiding the use or threat of force.

“The Kingdom looks forward to all parties committing to deescalation in the coming period, refraining from the use or threat to use force, and hopes that this agreement will contribute to restoring security and stability in the region and averting the dangers of continued escalation,” the statement read.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for resolving regional disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

“The Kingdom reaffirms its firm position in support of dialogue and diplomatic means as the preferred path to resolving regional disputes and conflicts, based on the principles of respecting state sovereignty and promoting security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world,” it said.

The ceasefire, brokered with the help of Qatar, followed a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Photo 1

Top Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain 2025 revealed

47 seconds ago
Runway Middle East V3 Icon

Runway Middle East V3 Icon joins partnership ceremony at first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia

33 mins ago
Day 1 First Panel Financial Freedom for OFWs MP

TFT Watchlist Forum spotlights financial freedom for OFWs through smart property investments

49 mins ago
Day 1 Panel 2 Kwentong OFW MP

Kuwentong OFW panel highlights inspiring journeys of saving smart and building the future

59 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button