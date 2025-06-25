Future-proofing OFW careers through AI tackled at TFT Watchlist Forum

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping the global workforce took center stage at the first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia, through a solo presentation focused on preparing Filipino workers for the future of work.

Titled “AI and the OFW: Evolve, Adapt, Succeed,” the session was led by Ferdinand Gueco, Procurement Supervisor at Foods Gate Company and Club President of PICPA Riyadh Toastmasters Club.

Gueco shared insights on how overseas Filipino workers can prepare for technological changes in the workplace by building strong communication skills, leadership, and a learning mindset.

He highlighted adaptability as a survival skill — stressing that those who embrace change and continue learning are more likely to thrive in modern workplaces disrupted by automation and innovation.

Drawing from his background in procurement and years of experience in public speaking, Gueco offered practical insights on how workers can remain competitive by being proactive, tech-aware, and committed to self-improvement.

The talk underscored that future-proofing one’s career goes beyond technical knowledge — it requires the right mindset, resilience, and the ability to grow in a fast-changing world.