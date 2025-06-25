Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai records over 8 million tourists in first five months of 2025

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Dubai attracted 8.68 million international tourists from January to May 2025.

This marks a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2024, which recorded 8.12 million tourist arrivals, a report by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) revealed.

In May alone, the city welcomed 1.53 million international visitors.

Western Europe accounted for the highest number of tourists, with 1.92 million visitors or 22% of the total.

Close behind were Russia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, and Eastern Europe with 1.4 million visitors, representing 16% of total arrivals.

South Asia contributed 1.24 million tourists (14%), while the GCC region brought in 1.28 million (15%). The Middle East and North Africa recorded 989,000 visitors (11%).

Meanwhile, 771,000 tourists came from Northeast and Southeast Asia, 601,000 from the Americas, 346,000 from Africa, and 141,000 from Australia.

Dubai’s hotel industry also saw growth, expanding to 825 establishments offering 153,356 rooms by May 2025. This is an increase from 822 hotels and 150,202 rooms in May 2024. Hotel occupancy rates rose to 83%, up from 81% last year.

Tourists stayed an average of 3.8 nights. The average daily room rate rose by 5% to AED620, while revenue per available room increased 7% to AED513, reflecting sustained growth in the hospitality sector.

