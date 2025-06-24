UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other GCC countries strongly condemn Iran’s strike on Qatar

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have condemned Iran’s missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, calling it a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a threat to regional security.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi stated that the attack poses a direct threat to all member states and urged the international community and the UN Security Council to take action to prevent further escalation and maintain regional peace.

“At a time when Qatar and the GCC states are strongly condemning Israeli attacks on Iranian territory and are exerting every effort toward achieving a ceasefire and mediating a resolution, they are taken by surprise by this Iranian missile attack, which constitutes a breach of all international norms, treaties, and laws,” he said.

Iran launched several missiles at the American military base in Qatar on Monday in retaliation for a U.S. strike on its nuclear facilities. Qatari officials confirmed that all missiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported.

In separate statements, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain also denounced the attack, expressing solidarity with Qatar.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed its strong rejection of any attack that threatens Qatar’s safety and called for diplomatic solutions to stop military escalation.

“The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in the State of Qatar by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, considering it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar and its airspace, which constitutes a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter,” MoFA said in a statement.

“The UAE reaffirmed the urgent need to halt military escalation, and warned against continued acts of provocation that threaten to destabilize regional security and risk dragging the region into dangerous paths with catastrophic repercussions for international peace and security,” it added.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Saudi Arabia echoed the same stance, stressing that Qatar’s security is part of their own and that they stand united in safeguarding peace and stability in the Gulf.