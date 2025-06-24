Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New Perspective Media Group strengthens ties with UN Tourism in Riyadh visit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago

NPM Group’s Integrated Marketing Communication team with Regional Director Samer Al-Karashi (center) and Senior Project Specialist for Affiliate Members and Public-Private Collaboration Department Mohamed Desouky (leftmost).

New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, a leading media, marketing, PR, and communications agency in the UAE, has strengthened its role in supporting global tourism as an official member of UN Tourism.

During a recent visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, representatives from NPM Group’s Integrated Marketing Communication team met with high-level officials of the UN Tourism Regional Office for the Middle East.

WhatsApp Image 2025 06 24 at 11.46.57 69086a25

WhatsApp Image 2025 06 24 at 11.46.57 0aa115ba

Among the UN Tourism executives present were Regional Director Samer Al-Karashi, Regional Manager Luis Nicolás Barrios Medina-Montoya, Senior Project Specialist for Affiliate Members and Public-Private Collaboration Department Mohamed Desouky, and Lara Kabbara from Innovation Education Investment.

WhatsApp Image 2025 06 24 at 11.46.57 58001ad9

WhatsApp Image 2025 06 24 at 11.46.57 ee02bc48

The meeting allowed both parties to exchange ideas on possible collaborations, regional tourism opportunities, and ways to support sustainable tourism development in the Middle East.

The engagement coincided with The Filipino Times Watchlist – Saudi and Bahrain Awards 2025, also held in Riyadh, which celebrated the outstanding contributions of Filipino professionals in the fields of engineering, architecture, and healthcare.

As an accredited UN Tourism member, NPM Group joins an esteemed network of affiliate members from the private sector, academia, tourism associations, and NGOs dedicated to advancing the United Nations’ tourism goals.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

510685877 1258489395840822 5682159907258393356 n

First batch of Filipinos from Middle East to return to PH amid conflict

2 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 24T115700.390

Filipinos in UAE urged to verify news sources, stay alert amid misinformation

3 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 24T105359.257

UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar reopen airspace after temporary suspension

4 hours ago
DG Sixx Events

Filipino-owned DGSixx Events makes mark in Dubai’s events industry

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button