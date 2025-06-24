New Perspective Media Group strengthens ties with UN Tourism in Riyadh visit

New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, a leading media, marketing, PR, and communications agency in the UAE, has strengthened its role in supporting global tourism as an official member of UN Tourism.

During a recent visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, representatives from NPM Group’s Integrated Marketing Communication team met with high-level officials of the UN Tourism Regional Office for the Middle East.

Among the UN Tourism executives present were Regional Director Samer Al-Karashi, Regional Manager Luis Nicolás Barrios Medina-Montoya, Senior Project Specialist for Affiliate Members and Public-Private Collaboration Department Mohamed Desouky, and Lara Kabbara from Innovation Education Investment.

The meeting allowed both parties to exchange ideas on possible collaborations, regional tourism opportunities, and ways to support sustainable tourism development in the Middle East.

The engagement coincided with The Filipino Times Watchlist – Saudi and Bahrain Awards 2025, also held in Riyadh, which celebrated the outstanding contributions of Filipino professionals in the fields of engineering, architecture, and healthcare.

As an accredited UN Tourism member, NPM Group joins an esteemed network of affiliate members from the private sector, academia, tourism associations, and NGOs dedicated to advancing the United Nations’ tourism goals.