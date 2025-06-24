Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

First batch of Filipinos affected by Middle East conflict to return to PH

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin4 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Hans Leo J. Cacdac/FB

The first group of Filipino workers affected by the rising conflict in the Middle East is set to return to the Philippines tonight, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced.

Thirty-one individuals, including 26 from Israel, 3 from Jordan, 1 from Palestine, and 1 from Qatar, are on board Qatar Airways Flight QR 934, along with Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

Earlier this morning, Secretary Cacdac said their flight was delayed due to the temporary closure of Qatar’s airspace caused by regional tensions.

“We were asked to deplane and stay safely inside the terminal at Doha Hamad International Airport,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Qatari Ministry of Interior helped resolve the airspace issue, ensuring the safety of the passengers, the Department of Migrant Workers reported.

Each individual will receive financial aid amounting to P150,000, along with airport assistance such as temporary shelter and transportation to their home provinces.

Other government agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Health are ready to provide counseling and medical help. Meanwhile, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Department of Trade and Industry will support retraining and livelihood programs.

