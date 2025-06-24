Filipinos in UAE urged to verify news sources, stay alert amid misinformation

Filipinos in the UAE have been advised to stay alert and rely only on credible sources for news updates, amid the rise in unverified posts circulating online about recent events in the region.

In a joint statement, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai urged overseas Filipinos to monitor reputable news outlets and official advisories from Philippine missions and UAE authorities.

“In light of recent developments, and, the surge of unverified and conflicting social media posts, reports and other online information, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai encourage all Filipinos in the UAE to closely monitor the news through reputable and credible sources and check for advisories issued by the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Consulate General and UAE authorities,” the statement read.

Although not mention directly, this comes as tensions in nearby countries like Iran and Israel have raised regional concerns and caused uncertainty on social media.

On Monday, Iran launched several missiles targeting the American military base in Qatar. However, Qatari officials confirmed that all missiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported.

The Philippine missions assured the Filipino community that they are ready to provide help if needed.

“We urge all Filipinos to remain vigilant and alert. The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai stand ready to provide the necessary assistance to all Filipinos in the UAE,” the statement added.

For inquiries or urgent assistance, individuals may reach out through the following hotlines:

For those in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain:

By Email:

By SMS, Call or WhatsApp:

Assistance-to Nationals: +971 504438003;

Consular and Other Concerns: +971 508137836

MWO: +971 56 270 9157

For those in Dubai and Northern Emirates:

By SMS, Call or WhatsApp: