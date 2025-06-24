Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipino-owned DGSixx Events makes mark in Dubai’s events industry

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: DG Sixx/FB

DGSixx Events Management & Exhibitions FZ LLC, founded by Julie De Guzman, is now open for business in Dubai through a strategic partnership with Magdy Al Sheikh, the respected owner of Armada International.

Julie De Guzman
Julie De Guzman, CEO and Founder of DGSixx Events

DGSixx aims to deliver world-class event solutions ranging from private gatherings and community festivals to large-scale exhibitions, corporate productions, and live entertainment. The company also offers in-house fabrication services, allowing them to design and build fully customized event setups based on client needs.

According to De Guzman, the decision to partner with Al Sheikh was based on shared values and a strong alignment of goals. “We saw professionalism and sincerity in Mr. Magdy, and we recognized the potential that both our companies bring to the table,” she said. She added that the partnership was shaped by key business goals—such as resource sharing, expanding into new markets, and enhancing services through innovation and creativity.

Magdy Al Sheikh
Magdy Al Sheikh, CEO and Founder of Armada International

De Guzman noted several positive changes since the partnership began. These include faster market reach, cost savings, increased engagement, and a stronger competitive edge. Working together has allowed DGSixx and Armada to fill each other’s gaps, she explained, and to respond more quickly to the demands of the UAE market.

4

She also described the DGSixx team as unique for its speed in innovation and creativity. For every project, they aim to leave a lasting impression through service quality, transparency, and clear results. “Our strength lies in our flexibility and how we build real connections with clients,” she shared.

What sets DGSixx apart, De Guzman emphasized, is the company’s core values. “Above all, we give the glory back to our Creator. That’s what guides our work and makes us different,” she said.

With its Dubai launch and growing partnership with a major UAE event player, DGSixx is positioning itself as a strong new force in the region’s events scene—one that proudly highlights Filipino talent, professionalism, and heart.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 06 24T115700.390

Filipinos in UAE urged to verify news sources, stay alert amid misinformation

6 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 06 24T105359.257

UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar reopen airspace after temporary suspension

1 hour ago
iStock 1822912163

UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other GCC countries strongly condemn Iran’s strike on Qatar

2 hours ago
Car traffic at night

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunction on Sheikh Zayed Road

19 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button