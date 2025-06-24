Filipino-owned DGSixx Events makes mark in Dubai’s events industry

DGSixx Events Management & Exhibitions FZ LLC, founded by Julie De Guzman, is now open for business in Dubai through a strategic partnership with Magdy Al Sheikh, the respected owner of Armada International.

DGSixx aims to deliver world-class event solutions ranging from private gatherings and community festivals to large-scale exhibitions, corporate productions, and live entertainment. The company also offers in-house fabrication services, allowing them to design and build fully customized event setups based on client needs.

According to De Guzman, the decision to partner with Al Sheikh was based on shared values and a strong alignment of goals. “We saw professionalism and sincerity in Mr. Magdy, and we recognized the potential that both our companies bring to the table,” she said. She added that the partnership was shaped by key business goals—such as resource sharing, expanding into new markets, and enhancing services through innovation and creativity.

De Guzman noted several positive changes since the partnership began. These include faster market reach, cost savings, increased engagement, and a stronger competitive edge. Working together has allowed DGSixx and Armada to fill each other’s gaps, she explained, and to respond more quickly to the demands of the UAE market.

She also described the DGSixx team as unique for its speed in innovation and creativity. For every project, they aim to leave a lasting impression through service quality, transparency, and clear results. “Our strength lies in our flexibility and how we build real connections with clients,” she shared.

What sets DGSixx apart, De Guzman emphasized, is the company’s core values. “Above all, we give the glory back to our Creator. That’s what guides our work and makes us different,” she said.

With its Dubai launch and growing partnership with a major UAE event player, DGSixx is positioning itself as a strong new force in the region’s events scene—one that proudly highlights Filipino talent, professionalism, and heart.