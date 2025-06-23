Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE thwarts narcotics smuggling attempt by international group

Camille Quirino

The Ministry of Interior’s anti-narcotics departments have stopped a major attempt to smuggle and distribute illegal drugs within the UAE.

Two Arab nationals linked to an international drug trafficking group were arrested following a careful investigation.

Authorities monitored suspicious activity before launching raids at two locations. At one site, suspects were caught packaging narcotic pills for local sale. Another site uncovered a mechanical excavator altered to hide illegal drugs.

Investigators learned the drugs were shipped from Hamburg and brought into the UAE’s ports. One suspect entered the country on a visit visa specifically to carry out the smuggling operation.

The arrested individuals admitted to working with others who helped move the drugs into the country. The authorities continue to investigate the broader network involved.

Residents and workers in the UAE are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help prevent the spread of narcotics in the country.

