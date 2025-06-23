UAE establishes new Ministry of Foreign Trade, adds AI system to national policymaking

The UAE government has announced a major reshuffle, including the creation of a Ministry of Foreign Trade and the renaming of the Ministry of Economy.

These changes were made following consultations and the approval of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, confirmed that Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi has been appointed as Minister of Foreign Trade.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy will now be called the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, to be led by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

Another key change involves the integration of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) System into high-level decision-making. Starting January 2026, the AI system will serve as an advisory member in the Council of Ministers, the Ministerial Development Council, and in the boards of all federal entities and government companies.

This AI system will help support real-time analysis, provide technical advice, and improve the effectiveness of government policies. It is designed to boost decision-making speed and accuracy across all sectors.

“The world is undergoing a comprehensive transformation phase—scientifically, economically, and socially—our goal is to prepare today for the coming decades. Our goal is to ensure continued prosperity and a dignified life for future generations,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The leadership emphasized that these reforms aim to strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness, particularly in trade, tourism, and technology, which are important to many Filipino professionals and businesses living and working in the country.