Over 12,000 illegal residents arrested in Saudi Arabia in one week

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior reported the arrest of 12,066 illegal residents across the Kingdom during a one-week inspection operation from June 12 to June 18.

The crackdown was carried out by security forces with help from several government agencies.

Of the total arrests, 7,333 were for violations of the Residency Law, 3,060 for breaking Border Security rules, and 1,673 for Labor Law violations. These laws cover people staying in Saudi Arabia without legal documents, entering the country without permission, or working without proper permits.

Authorities deported 7,238 individuals during this period, while 6,244 others were referred to their embassies or consulates to secure travel documents. Another 2,209 people were moved forward to complete their travel arrangements.

The Ministry also confirmed that 1,206 people were caught trying to illegally cross the border into Saudi Arabia. Among them were 65% Ethiopians, 32% Yemenis, and 3% from other nationalities.

Aside from those crossing the borders, 21 individuals were arrested for helping violators by giving them jobs, shelter, or transportation—actions that are illegal under Saudi law.

The Ministry of Interior reminded the public that helping undocumented individuals in any way is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 million Saudi riyals.

Reports of violations can be made by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other areas.

