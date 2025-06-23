Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunction on Sheikh Zayed Road

Camille Quirino

Dubai Police traffic patrols swiftly rescued a female driver whose cruise control malfunctioned on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The vehicle was moving at a constant speed toward Abu Dhabi, and the driver was unable to regain control.

The police operations room received the report and immediately deployed patrols to the area. The car was located traveling in the fourth lane.

Police coordinated with the driver through phone calls and direct instructions. They guided the driver on safety steps while surrounding the vehicle with patrol cars to avoid any accidents.

One patrol moved in front of the car and gradually slowed it down, while others secured the rear. This created a safety zone to prevent other vehicles from coming too close.

The incident ended without injuries or damage. Dubai Police reminded all motorists to regularly check systems like cruise control and brakes to avoid such situations.

Drivers were also advised on emergency steps, such as switching to neutral gear, using hazard lights, and calling 999. Staying calm and knowing what to do can make a critical difference in emergencies.

