ARTA recognizes partner agencies during EODB month culminating activity

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) shone a spotlight on agencies and private corporations that went above and beyond in supporting and advancing its initiatives during the first-ever Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Month, celebrated in May 2025.

EODB Month was officially established through Proclamation No. 818, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., designating May of each year as EODB Month. This proclamation underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing public service delivery and fostering a more business-friendly environment—key pillars of a red tape-free Bagong Pilipinas.

As the lead agency spearheading regulatory reform and business environment improvements, ARTA organized a dynamic lineup of month-long activities to raise public awareness and drive engagement across various sectors. Among the key initiatives were:

– ARTA Poster Making Contest and Story/Reels Contest

– Grand EODB Fairs across different regions

– ARTAkbo: Run for Better Business Movement

– Launch of the Philippine EODB Reform Guidebook

– Philippine Good Regulatory Principles (PGRP) Summit

– Palace Press Briefing featuring Undersecretary and Press Officer Claire Castro

– ARTA’s 7th Anniversary Celebration

These events drew strong participation from both government and private sector partners, exemplifying a whole-of-government approach to improving the country’s business climate.

During the culminating activity on 18 June 2025 at the ARTA Innovation Hub, UP Ayala Technohub, Quezon City, the Authority recognized the outstanding contributions of agencies, local government units (LGUs), and state universities and colleges (SUCs) that actively supported the EODB Month celebration. Winners of the ARTA Poster Making and Story/Reels Contests were also awarded.

Among the standout participants were representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Air Force Headquarters Air Mobility Command Team, Southern Isabela Medical Center, and Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), among others.

In appreciation of their support and achievements, awardees received certificates and cash prizes sponsored by Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV), PhilTower Consortium, and Globe Telecom Inc.

More than just a celebration, the inaugural EODB Month served as a unifying platform that reflects a shared national vision: a red tape-free Philippines that attracts investment and delivers world-class public service to all.