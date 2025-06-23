ARTA launches joint memorandum circular to streamline permitting for water and wastewater projects

In a significant move toward improving access to safe and sustainable water services, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), in collaboration with key government agencies and private sector stakeholders, officially launched the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) on Streamlining of the Permitting Process for the Construction, Installation, Restoration, Rehabilitation, Repair, and Maintenance of Water Supply and Wastewater Systems Along National, Local, and Private Roads. The launch was held at the ARTA Innovation Hub, UP Ayala TechnoHub in Quezon City.

This milestone marks the culmination of a year-long, multi-stakeholder reform initiative aimed at eliminating long-standing bottlenecks in the permitting process for water infrastructure.

The JMC institutionalizes a harmonized, transparent, and efficient permitting framework across the country, paving the way for the accelerated implementation of water infrastructure projects.

“Access to clean water is a fundamental right and a public good. Through this JMC, we are eliminating bottlenecks, aligning policies, and driving reforms that will directly benefit our communities and kababayans in a Bagong Pilipinas,” said ARTA Secretary Ernesto V. Perez.

Aligned with the government’s commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), the JMC was developed through extensive consultations with national agencies, local government units (LGUs), private water providers, and other key stakeholders. It addresses issues such as fragmented permitting workflows, redundant requirements, high regulatory costs, and inconsistent local practices.

Key features of the JMC include; Integration of barangay clearances into city/municipal-level processes; Standardized processing timelines aligned with Republic Act No. 11032 (Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018); Clear delineation of permitting authority based on road classification (national, local, private); Implementation of a unified excavation clearance system

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Ilan Fluss, also expressed support for the initiative, highlighting shared experiences between the Philippines and Israel in managing water resources.

“Congratulations to you, Secretary Perez, to your team, and to all the agencies involved in this memorandum. This milestone reflects the strong collaboration among your institutions, as well as the enduring friendship between Israel and the Philippines,” said Ambassador Fluss.

The launch was attended by officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), along with representatives from various LGUs and private entities.

Private sector players such as Maynilad Water Services, Manila Water, and the Philippine Association of Water Districts (PAWD) were also present to express support for the JMC.

Full implementation of the JMC will proceed following the formal signing by all concerned agencies. The implementation will be chaired by DPWH and co-chaired by DENR, who will oversee rollout efforts, compliance monitoring, and stakeholder coordination.

This reform is a flagship initiative under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Bagong Pilipinas campaign, reaffirming the government’s commitment to streamlining public services and improving the quality of life for all Filipinos.